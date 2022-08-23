Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

A IHC larger bench led by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani has directed Khan to appear in person before it on August 31.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2022) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear in person before it on Aug 31 in contempt of court case.

A IHC larger bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani took up the case against Imran Khan on his statement targeting the Additional Sessions Judge during PTI rally.

The Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon appeared before the court and contended that Imran Khan threatened a judge with name in a public gathering.

The bench observed that such objectionable remarks by Imran Khan was an attempt to defame the judiciary.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that people have faith in the courts and it’s a contempt of court case.

Advocate General pleaded that a show cause notice should be issued to Imran Khan.

On Monday, the IHC took suo motu of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement against Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and decided to conduct contempt of court hearing.

Imran Khan while addressing the rally held in favour of Dr Shahbaz Gill at F-9 Park said that his party was going to file cases against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, IG Islamabad and female judge.

The former prime minister lauded his workers, saying that people have come out in large numbers on 24 hours notice.

Regarding the matter of Dr Shahbaz Gill, the PTI Chairman said that his party would go to the Supreme Court.

Comparing the current situation of the country with the era of Genghis Khan, the former prime minister said that Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Asif Ali Zardari, Fazlur Rehman and Khawaja Asif made stronger statements as compared to Shahbaz Gill.

Imran claimed that Shahbaz Gill was captured and tortured to send a message and scare people that if he could be mentally broken then anyone could be, adding that a private channel was shut down to throttle freedom of speech.

He saidthat by shutting down the private channel, fear was spread among other channels.

On Sunday, Islamabad police booked Imran Khan over charges of threatening Islamabad police officers and female magistrate in a public gathering under Section 7 of anti-Terrorism act (ATA).

Margalla police had registered a case under the complaint of magistrate Ali Javed against the former prime minister on charges of hate speech in an attempt to disturb the peace.

The FIR said that he threatened and terrorized state organs and tried to pressurize the judiciary and the police. During the rally, he threatened the Islamabad IG, a woman magistrate, and the DIG.

Pakistan s media regulatory authority had banned the broadcasting of live speeches of Imran Khan for threatening an Islamabad police official and a female magistrate during an address in Islamabad.