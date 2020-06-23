UrduPoint.com
Threat Warning Of Glacial Outburst For Golain Valley Of Chitral Issued

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:16 PM

Threat warning of glacial outburst for Golain valley of Chitral issued

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued warning to Golain valley in Lower Chitral district of glacial outburst from Ashpar glacier

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued warning to Golain valley in Lower Chitral district of glacial outburst from Ashpar glacier.

According to a notification issued by PDMA, a GLOF-II (Glacial Lake Outburst Flood) members team visited the Jam Ashpar Glacier of Golain Valley and reported that three big lakes and almost seven small lakes were visible through naked eyes.

As the glacier is breaking down continuously and cracks are visible in the moraine which can possibly be a sign of a larger sub glacial lake.

Consequent upon it, Directer Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar, keeping in view the expected increase in temperature followed by likely rain on Wednesday (June 24) in Golain Valley, has issued an alert of risk of GLOF event in the valley.

It is therefore requested to all to take necessary precautionary measures and to advise local community to remain alert in order to avoid any untoward incident.

