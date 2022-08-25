UrduPoint.com

Threatening Additional Session Judge: Imran Gets Bail Till Sep 1

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Threatening additional session judge: Imran gets bail till Sep 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday granted Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Chief Imran Khan a pre-arrest bail in an FIR pertaining his threatening remarks about woman additional session judge.

The court accepted the interim bail of former prime minister till September 1, against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

The PTI head had moved his bail through his lawyer Dr. Baber Awan and Ali Bukhari Advocate. The petitioner had adopted the stance that the police had registered the FIR against him on the basis of dishonesty and victimize him.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted Imran Khan a three day protective bail and instructed him to appear before the relevant court for further relief.

The Margalla Police had registered FIR against Imran Khan under sections of Anti Terrorism Act.

