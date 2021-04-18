Threatening govt officers not to be tolerated: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that threatening the government officers was an illegal act which would not be tolerated.

In a statement, he stated that government would not sit quietly if someone threatened the officers and such elements would be dealt with iron hands besides taking legal action against them.

The chief minister said that opposition leaders, upon the exposure of their corruption, were levelling false allegations against the government officer.

He further maintained the opposition's statement about government officials was highly regrettable and condemnable.

Usman Buzdar said that no government official would accept the pressure of corrupt gangs. The government was standing with honest and hardworking government officials, he added. If anyone had a complaint about the rules and regulations, then one should adopt legal way, he said.

Time had passed when desirable results could be achieved by harassing government officers, now work was done on merit, he maintained.