UrduPoint.com

Threatening Letter To Be Presented In In-camera Session Of Parliament: Fawad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 31, 2022 | 11:16 AM

Threatening letter to be presented in in-camera session of parliament: Fawad

The Federal Minister says Prime Minister Imran Khan would not compromise on the sovereignty and dignity of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that it has been decided to present the foreign letter in an in-camera session of parliament.

Fawad Chaudhary said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not compromise on the sovereignty and dignity of the country.

The Minister said apparently it seems that PTI is lagging behind in terms of numbers in the National Assembly but in reality, things are different.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said neither the Army Chief asked for resignation nor the Prime Minister would resign.

He said their army was guarantor of Pakistan's sovereignty.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan took into confidence the cabinet members and senior journalists about the foreign letter encompassing threat to his government.

He was chairing a special meeting of the Federal Cabinet and his interaction with senior journalists in Islamabad separately.

The Prime Minister also apprised senior journalists about evolving political situation in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Parliament General Qamar Javed Bajwa Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

NA to resume crucial session with No-Trust-Motion ..

NA to resume crucial session with No-Trust-Motion on agenda

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st March 2022

2 hours ago
 US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Lat ..

US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Late May Without Extra Funding - ..

11 hours ago
 London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, ..

London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, Shvidler

11 hours ago
 Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can ..

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can Operate Worldwide Despite San ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.