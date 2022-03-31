Threatening letter to be presented in in-camera session of parliament: Fawad

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Federal Minister says Prime Minister Imran Khan would not compromise on the sovereignty and dignity of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that it has been decided to present the foreign letter in an in-camera session of parliament.

Fawad Chaudhary said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not compromise on the sovereignty and dignity of the country.

The Minister said apparently it seems that PTI is lagging behind in terms of numbers in the National Assembly but in reality, things are different.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said neither the Army Chief asked for resignation nor the Prime Minister would resign.

He said their army was guarantor of Pakistan's sovereignty.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan took into confidence the cabinet members and senior journalists about the foreign letter encompassing threat to his government.

He was chairing a special meeting of the Federal Cabinet and his interaction with senior journalists in Islamabad separately.

The Prime Minister also apprised senior journalists about evolving political situation in the country.