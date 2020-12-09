UrduPoint.com
Threatening To Quit Assemblies A Political Ploy: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Threatening to quit assemblies a political ploy: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Wednesday said that the threatening to quit assemblies was a political ploy from opposition parties.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was pressurizing to the incumbent government for their vested interests, however, they made it clear that the government would never grant them national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) at any cost.

He urged the opposition to come forward for talks with government for resolving issues of public interest, like economy, foreign policy and ongoing pandemic.

"Even in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) constitutional amendments can be discussed", he added.

He said the government was not scared of opposition's public gatherings and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was trying to put pressure on the government for protecting their corruption cases which were being tried against the leadership of the alliance.

PDM was intentionally pushing the people into danger by holding their gatherings during the spreading of corona-virus, he added.

Responding to a question, he said that there were contradictions in the narrative and deeds of the opposition parties as their politics was only for personal gain.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were not on the same page for quitting the assemblies, he added.

