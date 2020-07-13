UrduPoint.com
Threatening Video Case, Accused File Bail Petition

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday issued notices to parties in a bail plea filed by main accused Agha Iftikharuddin and Akbar Ali in a case of threatening a judge and institution of judiciary through a video on social media.

The accused filed post-arrest bail plea in the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan on Monday through their counsel. Both accused are in jail at judicial remand.

The court issued notice to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and sought response in the matter tillJuly 16 and adjourned the hearing till date.

More Stories From Pakistan

