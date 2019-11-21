Threats to Edwardes College principle issue referred to Shibli Faraz

The Senate's Functional Committee on Human Rights Thursday referred the issue of threats to Edwardes College Peshawar Principal Brigadier (r) Dr Nayyer Fardous to Leader of House in the Senate Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Senate 's Functional Committee on Human Rights Thursday referred the issue of threats to Edwardes College Peshawar Principal Brigadier (r) Dr Nayyer Fardous to Leader of House in the Senate Shibli Faraz.

The committee members observed that being an alumnus of Edwardes College, Shibil Fraz could help sort out the matter in a month.

The committee met here at the Parliament House with Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar in the chair.

The matter was raised in the last meeting of committee by Senator Kamran Michael. He had told the committee that it had been over a year that the Edwards College principal had been facing life threats and even his house had been attacked.

Dr Nayyer Fardous briefed the committee about the threats received to him and his family, and threatening incidents.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Additional Chief Secretary Atif Rehman and Superintendent of Police (Operations) Peshawar Zahoor Afridi told the committee that it was not an issue of the status of college rather a dispute between two groups within the institution over some steps taken by the principal and the administration.

It may be mentioned that the Peshawar High Court on October 01, 2019, declared that the Edwards College was nationalized through the Privately Managed school and Colleges (Taking over) Regulation, 1972, which was validated by the 1973 Constitution. Later the government constituted a six-member committee to look into the issues plaguing educational standards at the historical Edwards College Peshawar with a view to find a 'workable solution'.

Meanwhile, while discussing the fate of PMDC employees after promulgation of the ordinance, Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Secretary Dr Arsalan Haider told the committee that a council's meeting was due on November 29 for the purpose. The former employees would be given consideration keeping in view the new rules, he added.

The Secretary National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination told the committee that the fate of the ordinance would be decided by the Parliament but as of now many of the former employees had gone to the Lahore High Court.

The committee was told that around 250 employees had been affected by the ordinance, who had not been the promised six basic salaries. The committee was assured by the Secretary NHSR&C and PMC Secretary that the salaries would be disbursed by December 1.

While discussing the incidents of harassment and blackmailing of students by the University of Balochistan's staff and steps taken so far, the committee was told that on the direction of the committee, inspection was carried out and the number of cameras had now been reduced from 91 to 56.

The university vice chancellor said the next hearing of the investigation being conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency was scheduled on December 2 and further directives could be communicated afterwards. He also said during meetings with FC Inspector General, they were told that the Frontier Constabulary would vacate the premises and remove all posts.

He said the university was currently in a debt of Rs 16 million and it did not have any money to pay salaries and pensions.

The committee members viewed that most of the issues of the university could be attributed to the previous vice chancellor.

The committee was also given a briefing by a Higher education Commission representative on the anti-harassment policy framework developed by the HEC. The committee asked the HEC to present before the committee any correspondence done with the Balochistan University in the past on the constitution of a harassment committee at the university.

It also directed to reduce the number of police staff deputed at the varsity premises.

As regards recenlty arrested paedophile Sohail Ayaz, the committee was told that he was a 46 years old chartered accountant who has previously worked and travelled in nine countries, and had also been tried and convicted in the United Kingdom and Italy. One case against him was registered by the Punjab Police on November 12 and two on November 14. The accused targeted children from ages 8-15 and he had admitted having wronged 30 children.

It was further informed after the news reports were run on media, more complainants came up to register their cases against him. The police department was working on the case meticulously so that no lacuna was left for acquittal.

The committee appreciated the swift investigation of the police but at the same time expressed surprise as to how that man was hired as a consultant twice by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The committee in that regard decided to call FIA in its next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the House Shibli Faraz, senators Tahir Bizenjo, Usman Kakar, Dr Jahanzaib Jamaldini, Dr Mehr Taj Roughani, Keshoo Bai, Kamran Micheal and Qurrat ul Ain Marri and officials from relevant government departments.