Threats To Peace, Tolerance And Inclusivity Session Held At University Of Swabi

Published June 07, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :A one-day training session jointly organised by the University of Swabi and Women University Swabi was held at the University of Swabi under the umbrella of Peace Club on Wednesday.

The theme of the session was "Threats to Peace, Tolerance and Inclusivity".

During the sessions, students were encouraged to share their views on the promotion of peace and tolerance in campuses and in wider society.

Faryal Ali, Focal Person, and Fatima Murad, member of the Peace Club, represented Women University Swabi. Emphasising the importance of peace and tolerance for the socio-economic development of the country, the organisers maintained that such sessions would help in developing culture of peace and tolerance both within and outside the universities.

