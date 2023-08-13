Three abducted children recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police foiled an abduction attempt and recovered three children on Sunday.

A spokesman said that PHP police on a picket intercepted a suspect motorcyclist carrying three children but he accelerated and hit a speed hump near Jassoana.

The police rushed to the spot and saved the three kids but the biker managed to escape.

On initial interrogations, it was revealed that the children had been abducted and the accused was carrying them on a stolen motorcycle No.LEN-523. The children were identified as Nitasha (3 years), Nisha (4 years) and Zahid (9 years). The police handed the children to their parents while an investigation is ongoing.