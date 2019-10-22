UrduPoint.com
Three Abducted In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:33 PM

Three abducted in Faisalabad

Four persons including two women were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) -:Four persons including two women were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police said Tuesday that Asif and his associates seduced Asifa and abducted her from Razaabad, while unidentified kidnappers abducted 22-year-old boy Tanzeem from Batala colony.

Similarly, unidentified abductors abducted a man Muhammad Afzal from chak 27-GB, whereas wife of Fahad went missing from Sitiana Road.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees.

