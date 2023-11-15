Three abducted in Wah

Three persons were abducted in separate incidents in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station on Wednesday, police said

Three persons were abducted in separate incidents in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station on Wednesday, police said.

Muhammad Muneer has informed the police that his nephew Muhammad Naqeeb and brother Noor ul Qammar have been kidnapped by unidentified individuals.

Mumtaz Begum informed the police in a separate incident that Sajjad had kidnapped her daughter. Wah Saddar Police opened a formal investigation and filed two distinct cases of kidnapping.

