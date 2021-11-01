Three abducted sisters recovered from Okara

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Three sisters abducted from Matani area were recovered by Okara district police while their abductors including the brother-in-law of the girls and his two accomplices were also arrested.

Police said wife of Muhammad Saeed Shah had lodged a report with Matani police last month that her three sisters were abducted by her husband and his accomplice named Abu Bakar.

She told the police that her husband was a habitual criminal and also remained behind bars for several times.

The police after registering a case, started investigation into the case and succeeded in tracing the cell phone of the accused in Punjab. During a joint operation by Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, the three sisters were recovered from a house in Okara district.

The girls were presented before a local court here and after obtaining surety from the parents, the sisters were allowed to go with their parents.