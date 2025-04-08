Three abduction incidents reported in Wah Cantt

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Three separate abduction incidents occurred in Taxila and Wah Saddar police station areas on Monday, leaving three individuals, including a teenage girl, missing.

According to the sources of police, Ahsan Hafeez, a young man, was abducted by unknown persons while in the city. His mother, Shazia Bibi, reported the incident to the police.

Similarly, a woman was abducted by unknown persons, according to her husband, Ikram Ullah, who filed a report with the police.

In another incident, a 16-year-old girl was abducted while returning home from school after appearing in her grade 9 examinations. Her mother, Mehwish, reported the incident to the police.The police have registered three separate cases and launched investigations into the incidents.

