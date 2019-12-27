UrduPoint.com
Three Absconders Among 34 Suspects Arrested

Fri 27th December 2019 | 05:21 PM

Three absconders among 34 suspects arrested

The West zone Police-Karachi have arrested three absconders among 34 suspects and recovered 16 bottles of liquor from them during routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The West zone Police-Karachi have arrested three absconders among 34 suspects and recovered 16 bottles of liquor from them during routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The police have recovered three pistols, nine live rounds, 2.

670 kilogram charas, 16 bottles liquor two mobile phones, Rs 3460 cash, 20 kilogram betel nuts, 484 packs of fire crackers and different types of Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco), while one motorcycle and one rickshaw were seized on non-availability of registration document, said a spokes person to the DIG West on Friday.

