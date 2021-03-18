Three absconders among 43 accused arrested, four vehicles seized in karachi

Three absconders among 43 accused were arrested under different charges by the East Zone police during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Three absconders among 43 accused were arrested under different charges by the East Zone police during the last 24 hours.

Seven pistols, 25 rounds, two rifles, 2515 grams of Hashish, 10.

7 grams of heroin, three mobile phones and Rs 2000 cash were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, said a spokesperson of the East Zone police on Thursday.

Four vehicles have also been seized by the East Zone police during the last 24 hours.