Three absconders among six held; illegal arms, diesel recovered in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Tank police on Monday arrested three outlaws including an absconder recovering illegal arms and diesel from their possession here in the limits of Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) police station.

According to police spokesman, the district police following the directions of District Police Officer Aslam Nawaz Khan have tightened a noose around criminal elements across the district.

He said a team of SMA police station led by SHO Sher Afzal Khan and under the supervision of DSP City circle Saleem Khan conducted a search and strike operation. During the operation, the police party arrested an absconder named Inam Ullah son of Wali Khan, resident of Kirri Shah Noor. The accused was wanted to police in seven different cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, drugs dealing and illegal weapons.

In another operation, the same police arrested two absconders namely Imam Bakhsh son of Naseer Bakhsh, resident of Rodi-khel and Safeer son of Jehangir , resident of Rodi-khel recovering a 30-bore pistol along with 12 cartridges from them.

Similarly, another accused named Hameed Ullah alias Tariq son of Abdul Rasheed, resident of Hasan-khel was arrested with a recovery of one 30-bore pistol along with nine cartridges.

Meanwhile, Incharge of Manjhi-khel Chowki ASI Asmat Ullah Khan arrested accused Qadeer Khan son of Hashim Khan, resident of Ghazni-khel who was involved in smuggling of Iranian Diesel. The police also recovered 1200 liters of Iranian Diesel loaded in a vehicle. ASI Asmat Ullah Khan also arrested accused Mustafa son of Sana Ullah, resident of Kot-Kat and recovered 700 liter Iranian Diesel loaded in an auto-rickshwa loader.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

