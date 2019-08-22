UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Absconders Held In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:21 PM

Three absconders held in Quetta

Police have arrested three absconders involved in various crime cases from different parts of Zarghoonabad area of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Police have arrested three absconders involved in various crime cases from different parts of Zarghoonabad area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, acting on tips off, police team conducted successful raids at various areas of Zharghoonabad and apprehended three absconders namely Shehzad, Pervez and Muhbat Khan.

The police sources said they were involved in various crime cases in the area.

They were being interrogated.

Related Topics

Quetta Police From

Recent Stories

Senate body for opening Pakistani schools abroad

4 minutes ago

B.Sc engineering admissions kick off at University ..

6 seconds ago

US, South Korea May Start Renegotiating Troops Sta ..

7 seconds ago

Scores missing after SW China hit by mudslides

9 seconds ago

Brazil environment minister heckled over Amazon fi ..

13 seconds ago

Houbara conservation efforts to be highlighted at ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.