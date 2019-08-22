Three absconders held in Quetta

Police have arrested three absconders involved in various crime cases from different parts of Zarghoonabad area of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Police have arrested three absconders involved in various crime cases from different parts of Zarghoonabad area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, acting on tips off, police team conducted successful raids at various areas of Zharghoonabad and apprehended three absconders namely Shehzad, Pervez and Muhbat Khan.

The police sources said they were involved in various crime cases in the area.

They were being interrogated.