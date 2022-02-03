Three Accused Arrested For Burning Man
Muzaffargarh police arrested three main accused for setting a senior citizen on a fire in Alipur
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police arrested three main accused for setting a senior citizen on a fire in Alipur.
The IG Punjab had sought a report from the RPO DG Khan and ordered the arrest of accused, said a spokesman for the IGP office.
According to DPO Muzaffargarh, action had been taken against the accused by Seet Pur police station of Alipur for burning a senior citizen and a case was registered.
He added that three accused, Fateh Muhammad, Muhammad Darwish and Babar,were arrested.