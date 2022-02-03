UrduPoint.com

Three Accused Arrested For Burning Man

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Three accused arrested for burning man

Muzaffargarh police arrested three main accused for setting a senior citizen on a fire in Alipur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police arrested three main accused for setting a senior citizen on a fire in Alipur.

The IG Punjab had sought a report from the RPO DG Khan and ordered the arrest of accused, said a spokesman for the IGP office.

According to DPO Muzaffargarh, action had been taken against the accused by Seet Pur police station of Alipur for burning a senior citizen and a case was registered.

He added that three accused, Fateh Muhammad, Muhammad Darwish and Babar,were arrested.



