UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Accused Arrested For Molesting Teenage Girl

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 03:54 PM

Three accused arrested for molesting teenage girl

Airport Police Tuesday arrested three accused over charging for molesting a teenage girl nominated in an FIR registered against them on the complaint of victim's father

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Airport Police Tuesday arrested three accused over charging for molesting a teenage girl nominated in an FIR registered against them on the complaint of victim's father.

According to police, arrested identified as Zaheer Khan Niazi, Noman Saeed and Zain-ul-Abidin on May 25th, 2021, had entered into the house of victim and two accused molested her while one was keeping a watch outside the house.

Police immediately after receiving the complaint had registered an FIR.

Meanwhile Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) East issued commendation certificates and cash rewards to the SDPO and SHO Airport Police for their swift action to nab the culprits involved in the said case.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau May FIR Airport

Recent Stories

US decides to withdraw forces from Afghanistan by ..

9 minutes ago

MoHAP provides Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to 12-15 ag ..

11 minutes ago

Olympic badminton champion Marin to miss Tokyo Gam ..

2 minutes ago

'Super happy' Binder signs new KTM deal

2 minutes ago

9 killed on southern Colombia farm

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko Doubtful Threats of Western Sanctions o ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.