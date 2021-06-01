Three accused arrested for molesting teenage girl

Airport Police Tuesday arrested three accused over charging for molesting a teenage girl nominated in an FIR registered against them on the complaint of victim's father

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Airport Police Tuesday arrested three accused over charging for molesting a teenage girl nominated in an FIR registered against them on the complaint of victim's father.

According to police, arrested identified as Zaheer Khan Niazi, Noman Saeed and Zain-ul-Abidin on May 25th, 2021, had entered into the house of victim and two accused molested her while one was keeping a watch outside the house.

Police immediately after receiving the complaint had registered an FIR.

Meanwhile Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) East issued commendation certificates and cash rewards to the SDPO and SHO Airport Police for their swift action to nab the culprits involved in the said case.