Three accused arrested involved in dacoity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three accused involved in a dacoity incident.

According to a police spokesperson, trader Sadaqat Ali and his driver Muhammed Arshad were travelling on Sialkot Motorway by a car when three unidentified accused took away Rs 5.

3 millionnear Dheedowali village on May 24.

After the incident, a police team was constituted which arrested the accused, including Muhammed Owais, ringleader, Muhammed Arshad and Nazim besides recovering Rs 5.3 million from them.