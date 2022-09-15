UrduPoint.com

Three Accused Arrested, Several Arms Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 04:31 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The district police on Thursday arrested three accused and recovered several arms from their possession here on Thursday.

According to the district police spokesman, Station House Officer(SHO) Panyala police station Abdul Ghafar Khan and his party conducted operations against arms at various areas and arrested an accused Habibullah.

The police recovered one Kalashnikov, one repeater, three magazines and 29 cartridges from his possession. The police registered a case against him and put him in lock-up.

Chaudhwan police conducted operation under the supervsion of DSP Kulachi Fazal Subhan along with SHO Chaudhwan police station Aurangzab Khan and arrested Muhammad Amir. The police recovered one 30-bore pistol, and 255 gram hashish. A case was registered against the arrested accused who was put in lock up.

Daraban police successfully traced an accused Nawab who was involved in a theft case and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession. The police arrested the accused and put him behind bars.

