Three accused get bail in judicial complex case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bails to three accused allegedly involved in vandalizing the judicial complex in Islamabad during the appearance of PTI's chairman Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bails to three accused allegedly involved in vandalizing the judicial complex in Islamabad during the appearance of PTI's chairman Imran Khan.

The court accepted the bails against surety bonds worth Rs 20,000 each and stopped the police from arresting the petitioners.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the interim bail petitions filed by Ahmed Khan Niazi, Muddasir Raza Machiana, and Umar Sultan.

The court, after hearing arguments, granted the bail to the accused till March 13.