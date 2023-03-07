UrduPoint.com

Three Accused Get Bail In Judicial Complex Case

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Three accused get bail in judicial complex case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bails to three accused allegedly involved in vandalizing the judicial complex in Islamabad during the appearance of PTI's chairman Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bails to three accused allegedly involved in vandalizing the judicial complex in Islamabad during the appearance of PTI's chairman Imran Khan.

The court accepted the bails against surety bonds worth Rs 20,000 each and stopped the police from arresting the petitioners.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the interim bail petitions filed by Ahmed Khan Niazi, Muddasir Raza Machiana, and Umar Sultan.

The court, after hearing arguments, granted the bail to the accused till March 13.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police March From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian ..

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian health ministry

50 seconds ago
 Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Com ..

Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Committee for Sheikha Fatima bint ..

35 minutes ago
 SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for de ..

SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for development projects

35 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Kille ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Killed, Two Others Found Alive - Go ..

15 minutes ago
 UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions ..

UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions League final fiasco

15 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Nishtar Hospital

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.