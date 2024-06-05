Open Menu

Three Accused Held For Robberies, Street Crimes

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 02:11 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Local police on Wednesday arrested three accused involved in robbery, theft and street crimes.

The arrested criminals were identified as Abdul Rehman, son of Abdul Sattar Mujahid son of Iqbal Bhatti and Talib son of Yaseen, who were wanted to Abdul Hakeem Police Station for the long time.

Illegal arms including raptor and pistol with specifications of 12 bore and 30 bore respectively were recovered from their possession.

The DPO Khanewal said that the police were trying hard to end street crimes across the district.

