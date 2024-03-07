Three accused held over hawala/hundi

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three accused involved in hawala/hundi and illegal business of Currency exchange.

According to official sources here on Thursday, FIA composite circle Faisalabad zone during crackdown against hawala/hundi, illegal currency exchange and human trafficking held three accused who were later identified as Muhammad Irfan, Umar Junaid and Usman Qayyum.

The team recovered currency notes worth hundreds of thousands rupees, $20,000, and four cell phones used for hawala/hundi.

The teams also collected evidence of illegal exchange of currency.

The accused were also involved in extorting money from citizens for sending them abroad and illegal immigrants.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started.

