Three Accused Held Over Hawala/hundi
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three accused involved in hawala/hundi and illegal business of Currency exchange.
According to official sources here on Thursday, FIA composite circle Faisalabad zone during crackdown against hawala/hundi, illegal currency exchange and human trafficking held three accused who were later identified as Muhammad Irfan, Umar Junaid and Usman Qayyum.
The team recovered currency notes worth hundreds of thousands rupees, $20,000, and four cell phones used for hawala/hundi.
The teams also collected evidence of illegal exchange of currency.
The accused were also involved in extorting money from citizens for sending them abroad and illegal immigrants.
A case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started.
Recent Stories
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our lives’29 minutes ago
-
1803 power pilferers caught in month30 minutes ago
-
21st Convocation of ISRA University Hyderabad to be held on March 930 minutes ago
-
Admin marks deadline to complete projects in Multan30 minutes ago
-
Six gamblers arrested over cock fighting30 minutes ago
-
AC cracks down on price hike, encroachment, arrests 839 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 273 drugs in eight operations39 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with four motorcycles39 minutes ago
-
US Consul General Lahore visits DG Khan, Commissioner gives briefing40 minutes ago
-
BJP Indian govt pushing false narrative on normalcy in IIOJK to mislead world50 minutes ago
-
District administration Matiari decides to provide maximum relief to public during Ramazan50 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against alms-seekers in ICT: 11 apprehended1 hour ago