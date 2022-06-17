Three accused in murder cases nabbed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Sarai Sidhu police claimed to have arrested three accused involved in two separate murder cases including a blind murder case.

According to details, District Police Officer (DPO) Hafiz Ata-ur-Rehman called SHO Sarai Sidhu Faizan Qayyum to his office and got information about the murder case of Abdul Razzaq and Sarfraz alias Kali in Sarai Sidhu police station premises and gave some guidelines with task of arresting the accused involved in the murder cases.

SHO Sarai Sidhu Faizan Qayyum formed a police team which arrested the main accused in Sarfraz alias Kali murder case including Muhammad Javed son of Muhammad Iqbal and his accomplice Muzammil Khan son of Pahlawan Khan were arrested.

Meanwhile, the accused Ali Sher involved in murder of Abdul Razzaq, who was killed in Nandpur on the eve of Eid was also arrested.

The accused also confessed the crime during interrogation.

DPO Khanewal commended SHO Sarai Sidhu Faizan Qayyum and his team and hoped that they would continue their success against crime in the same manner.

Hafiz Ata-ur-Rehman said that safety of lives and properties of citizens was top priority and no one would be allowed to take the law into hands.