Three accused involved in dacoity arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Investigation Police Sadar Division arrested three accused involved in molesting a woman during a dacoity.

SP Investigation Sadar Muhammad Esa Khan said this while talking to the media here on Saturday.

The SP Investigation said a special police team conducted a raid and arrested the accused.

During interrogation, the accused were involved in many dacoity incidents in the city who wereidentified as Waqas, Waqar and Ibrar.