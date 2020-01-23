Three accused involved in firing at Wapda officials arrested

Police in a successful operation arrested three accused involved in firing at Wapda personnel in which on official was injured

Nowshera, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Police in a successful operation arrested three accused involved in firing at Wapda personnel in which on official was injured.

According to details, unidentified gunmen opened firing at Wapda personnel when they were going in car after finishing official work in Jahangira area of Akora Khattak on Wednesday.

In the firing incident, SDO Noor Hussain, Sub Division Akrora was injured in left leg while other officials remained unhurt.

District Police Officer, DPO, Kashif Zulfiqar taking notice of the firing incident he assigned the task of arresting the culprits to DSP Akora, Ayaz Mahmood.

Police team immediately started search for suspects in the area. Raids were conducted at various places and arrested three people involved in the firing incident.

Police have handed over arrested accused to investigation wing for further investigation.