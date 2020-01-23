UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Accused Involved In Firing At Wapda Officials Arrested

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 10:48 PM

Three accused involved in firing at Wapda officials arrested

Police in a successful operation arrested three accused involved in firing at Wapda personnel in which on official was injured

Nowshera, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Police in a successful operation arrested three accused involved in firing at Wapda personnel in which on official was injured.

According to details, unidentified gunmen opened firing at Wapda personnel when they were going in car after finishing official work in Jahangira area of Akora Khattak on Wednesday.

In the firing incident, SDO Noor Hussain, Sub Division Akrora was injured in left leg while other officials remained unhurt.

District Police Officer, DPO, Kashif Zulfiqar taking notice of the firing incident he assigned the task of arresting the culprits to DSP Akora, Ayaz Mahmood.

Police team immediately started search for suspects in the area. Raids were conducted at various places and arrested three people involved in the firing incident.

Police have handed over arrested accused to investigation wing for further investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Car Akora Khattak

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.