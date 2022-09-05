UrduPoint.com

Three Accused Involved In Looting Citizens Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police arrested a gang of three accused, involved in robbing citizens, outside the ATM branches while recovering pistols and a motorcycle from their possession.

According to SSP SIU Arif Aziz on Monday, accused identified as Adnan, Waqar and Rafia, who were involved in robbing citizens outside ATM branches and banks.

The accused were arrested from Khwaja Ajmer Nagri area. Three 30 bore pistols and a motorcycle was recovered from the possession of arrested.

During initial interrogation, they confessed looting number of people from outside banks and ATM branches.

It was revealed that the accuse were also arrested in the past. Cases have been registered against them and further investigations are underway.

