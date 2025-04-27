Three accused killed in encounters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Three accused were killed by alleged firing of accomplices in encounters in Kotwali, Chohang and Model Town.

There was a fierce exchange of fire between the Crime Control Department (CCD) Chohang and dacoits, a key leader of a gang active in various police stations of Lahore's divisions, Muhammad Shahzad, was killed by firing of his own accomplices.

DSP CCD Chohang, Farooq Asghar Awan said that the police team was taking the accused, who was remanded, to Chohang police station, in Bhobatian area for recovery of stolen goods and arrest of accomplices.

Unidentified accused opened indiscriminate fire on the police party to free their accomplice.

Muhammad Shahzad was seriously injured and was being shifted to hospital but he died on the way.

The official vehicle was severely damaged in the firing. DSP CCD Chohang, Farooq Asghar Awan said that a search operation is underway in the area to arrest the absconding accused.

On the other hand, there was a fierce exchange of fire between the Crime Control Department (CCD) Model Town and robbers. The leader of an inter-provincial gang, a symbol of fear in hundreds of incidents such as attempted murder, robbery, robbery, kidnapping and injuring police officers, Muhammad Arshad alias Joker was killed by firing of his own accomplices.

Inspector Imran Yousuf and his team were taking the accused, who was remanded, to the Nishtar Colony police station for recovery of stolen goods and weapons and arrest of his accomplices.

Unidentified accused opened indiscriminate fire on the police party to free their detained accomplice.

The accused, Muhammad Arshad alias Joker, was seriously injured was being shifted to hospital, but he died on the way.

DSP (CCD 5) Model Town Chaudhry Faisal Sharif said that the accused, along with his accomplices, used to rob people at gunpoint and escape by firing on citizens when they resisted.

It should be remembered that some time ago, the accused had also shot at and injured a constable during an encounter in the Baghbanpura police area. The accused was a record holder in more than 135 cases of serious crimes such as attempted murder, robbery and police encounter.

The other accomplices of the accused escaped taking advantage of the darkness. DSP (CCD 5) Model Town Chaudhry Faisal Sharif said that a search operation is underway in the area to arrest the accused.