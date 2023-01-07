Three accused of abducting, killing citizen arrested in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

The police on Saturday arrested three accused of killing a citizen after kidnapping him

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The police on Saturday arrested three accused of killing a citizen after kidnapping him.

According to the police spokesman, Saddar Wah Police arrested three persons namely Sohaib, Bilal, and Ahmed Hassan for allegedly kidnapping and torturing Abdur Rehman to death a month ago.

A case was registered at Saddar Wah Police Station.

On the occasion, SP Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob said the accused would be brought to court with concrete evidence and would be punished as no one was above the law.