Three Accused Of Ali Irani Group Arrested In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:46 PM

District East Police busted a gang, reportedly impersonated police officers in over 200 robberies in different parts of the metropolis here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :District East Police busted a gang, reportedly impersonated police officers in over 200 robberies in different parts of the metropolis here on Wednesday.

This was said by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Cap. (Retd.) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar while addressing a press conference at his office.

He said the group reportedly looted people coming out of banks or money changers after withdrawing cash.

Three arrested members of the eight-member group identified as Ali Raza Irani, Adnan Jaffery and Raza Irani disclosed during initial interrogation that they had entered Pakistan illegally.

The SSP East said the arrested accused were also wanted in eight cases of robberies to police in Lahore.

Police also recovered 9 m.m pistol, T.T. pistol, repeater with several rounds, 3 lacs rupees looted cash from citizen, international Currency, 10 gram Ice drug, 15 gram Charas, two cars, police uniforms along with caps from them.

