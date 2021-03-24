UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Accused Of Bank Fraud Case Convicted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 10:41 PM

Three accused of bank fraud case convicted

An accountability court on Wednesday convicted three accused involved in a bank fraud case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ):An accountability court on Wednesday convicted three accused involved in a bank fraud case.

The court handed down five years imprisonment each to accused- Manzoor Khan, Muhammad Amjad and Sajjad Ahmad with a fine of Rs 70 million.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali announced the verdict on proving charges against the accused and got them arrested from the courtroom. The NAB Lahore had filed the reference against the accused in 2014, wherein, it was alleged thataccused committed fraud of millions of rupees in a private bank.

Related Topics

Lahore National Accountability Bureau Fine Bank Asad Ali From Million Court

Recent Stories

Yates climbs to victory and takes lead in Cataloni ..

19 minutes ago

England risk Ashes clash after announcing West Ind ..

19 minutes ago

US to Work With Niger Govt. to Fight Extremism Fol ..

27 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Says May Put France on COVID-19 Trave ..

27 minutes ago

Nissanka stars as Sri Lanka build lead over Windie ..

27 minutes ago

Blinken, Baltic Countries Counterparts Discuss Sit ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.