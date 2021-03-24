Three accused of bank fraud case convicted

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ):An accountability court on Wednesday convicted three accused involved in a bank fraud case.

The court handed down five years imprisonment each to accused- Manzoor Khan, Muhammad Amjad and Sajjad Ahmad with a fine of Rs 70 million.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali announced the verdict on proving charges against the accused and got them arrested from the courtroom. The NAB Lahore had filed the reference against the accused in 2014, wherein, it was alleged thataccused committed fraud of millions of rupees in a private bank.