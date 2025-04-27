Three Accused Of Double Murder Case Arrested
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three accused of a dual murder case of Sahiwal police station.
According to a press release issued by DPO office, Sahiwal Police, under the leadership of SDPO Sahiwal Haq Nawaz Mekan and SHO Sahiwal Faisal Hayat, arrested suspects Ikram, Tasawwar, and Kaleem Ullah involved in the double murder case.
The accused had brutally murdered two individuals, Bilal and Munawar, on April 12, 2025, and fled the scene. During the arrest, police recovered two 30-bore pistols used in the crime from the suspects’ possession.
Meanwhile, police also apprehended an absconding suspect, Qaiser, involved in a robbery case. Another accused, Ali Haider, was apprehended for possessing illegal weapons, with a 30-bore pistol recovered from him.
Furthermore, a drug dealer, Mujahid Abbas, was caught with 760 grams of hashish and liquor.
DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf appreciated the SDPO Sahiwal, SHO Sahiwal, and their team for their dedication and effective action.
