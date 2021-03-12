UrduPoint.com
Three Accused Of Murder Case Awarded Ten Years Imprisonment Each In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:09 PM

Three accused of murder case awarded ten years imprisonment each in muzaffargarh

Additional Session Judge Kot Addu Asima Tehseen Malik awarded ten years imprisonment each to three accused of a murder case while acquitted a female in a murder case here on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Session Judge Kot Addu Asima Tehseen Malik awarded ten years imprisonment each to three accused of a murder case while acquitted a female in a murder case here on Friday.

According to the prosecution, accused Khadim Hussain, Siddique and Hanif killed Haji Imamdin in 2013 with repeated blows of sharp edged weapon over land dispute.

The Mehmood Kot police registered the case under section 302 against the criminals and later on arrested them during a raid conducted at their house.

The Additional Session Judge Asima Tehsin Malik awarded ten years imprisonment each to the accused and imposed fine of Rs 800,000 on them. The criminals would face another six months imprisonment in case of default in payment of fine.

The court have also acquitted another alleged female accused of the case by giving her benefit of doubt.

