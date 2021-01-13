Three Accused Of Murder Case Convicted
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge Shahzad Hussain on Wednesday handed down death sentence with a fine of Rs 200,000 each to three accused of a murder case.
According to the prosecution, convicts- Sajawal, Mubashar aka Neela and Aaqib Saleem had shot dead their rival Tariq in police custody in Jaranwala courts on November 22, 2019.
However, the court acquitted co-accused, Jaffar Iqbal, Munawar Hussain, Abdul Ghaffarand Basharat on benefit of doubt.