Three accused of murder case convicted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge Shahzad Hussain on Wednesday handed down death sentence with a fine of Rs 200,000 each to three accused of a murder case.

According to the prosecution, convicts- Sajawal, Mubashar aka Neela and Aaqib Saleem had shot dead their rival Tariq in police custody in Jaranwala courts on November 22, 2019.

However, the court acquitted co-accused, Jaffar Iqbal, Munawar Hussain, Abdul Ghaffarand Basharat on benefit of doubt.