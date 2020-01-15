UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Accused Of Murder Case Convicted In Rajanpur

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:50 PM

Three accused of murder case convicted in Rajanpur

Additional district and sessions judge Muhammad Arshad on Wednesday handed down jail terms with a fine of Rs 100,000 to three accused involved in a murder case

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) : Additional district and sessions judge Muhammad Arshad on Wednesday handed down jail terms with a fine of Rs 100,000 to three accused involved in a murder case.

According to the prosecution, Arif with the abetment of Rafique, Allah Diwaya, Qadir Bukhsh, Umar, Ameer Bukhsh and Raheem Bukhsh had killed his wife Samreen Bibi in 2018.

The judge convicted Arif, Rafique and Allah Diwaya and acquitted Umar, Ameer Bukhsh and Rahim Bukhsh on benefit of doubt.

Related Topics

Murder Jail Fine Wife 2018

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches inspection career assessmen ..

3 minutes ago

Close circles of Establishment gets annoyed over V ..

17 minutes ago

Five Yezidi Militia Members Killed in Airstrike in ..

3 minutes ago

Universal Postal Union (UPU) to host a high-level ..

3 minutes ago

Repairing, maintenance work on sanatzar building b ..

3 minutes ago

Students must play role in maintaining cleanliness ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.