Three accused of murder case convicted in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) : Additional district and sessions judge Muhammad Arshad on Wednesday handed down jail terms with a fine of Rs 100,000 to three accused involved in a murder case.

According to the prosecution, Arif with the abetment of Rafique, Allah Diwaya, Qadir Bukhsh, Umar, Ameer Bukhsh and Raheem Bukhsh had killed his wife Samreen Bibi in 2018.

The judge convicted Arif, Rafique and Allah Diwaya and acquitted Umar, Ameer Bukhsh and Rahim Bukhsh on benefit of doubt.