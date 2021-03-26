Three accused of Naltar firing incident arrested; confessed crime: Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Gilgit Baltistan Police arrested three individuals who also confessed the crime of killing six innocent people in a firing incident took place on Thursday in Naltar Valley, Deputy Inspector General Police of Gilgit Waqas Ahmed said.

Addressing a press conference on Friday to update media, the police officer said the killing was a result of personal enmity and 12-14 years old land dispute between the two groups of Naltar Bela and Naltar Paeen.

According to police, a van carrying 18 local passengers including women was on its way to Naltar from Gilgit when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the vehicle. At least six people were killed and seven others injured in the incident.

Waqas said as part of the same dispute, another killing incident had also taken place last year but the latest one was far more gruesome which involved the murder of a woman and injuring a minor.

He said the police minutely collected the evidences from the crime scene which led to the arrest of the accused. He said tracing their footprints, the police reached to their motorcycles and then the accused.

The victim families had nominated 16 people in the First Information Report in what the DIG police said the efforts were being made to arrest rest of the accused.

He said a joint investigation team had been formed under his supervision to probe the incident.

The DIG police vowed to deal the culprits with iron hands who created chaos on social media by uploading pictureswith weapons.

He said a high alert has also been declared across Gilgit Baltistan due to security situation.