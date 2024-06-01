Three Accused Of Property Fraud Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested three accused in a property fraud case on Saturday.
According to a press release, an application filed by Hamza Habib s/o Habib-ul-Rehman and his sisters to ACE Regional Director Hafiz Imran Khokhar stated that their father had died and their uncle Hafeezur Rehman, in connivance with officers and personnel of the revenue department and the food department of Mianwali, had deprived them of inherited property of their grandparents and a flour mill.
To which, the Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha took action and ordered the Deputy Director (Investigation) Anti-Corruption Sargodha to conduct an inquiry. During the inquiry all the records were scrutinized while the accused also could not prove their innocence.
The ACE RD ordered to file a case against the accused including former Tehsildar Mianwali Maher Zulfiqar Lak, former Patwari Muzafarpur south circle Rana Rasheed Ahmad, Assistant Food Controller Mianwali Abdul Rehman Luqman, former district food controller Mianwali Muhammad Ali Ramay, Inspector Food Mianwali Abdul Jabbar Khan, Hafeez ul Rehman, Abdul Rehman Numbardar, Muhammad Yaqoob Patidar. He handed over the case investigation to circle officer headquarter ACE Zeeshan Haider Bajwa.
During the investigation, the investigating officer arrested accused Maher Zulfikar Lak, Rana Rashid Ahmad and Hafeezur Rahman. The Regional Director formed a special team to arrest the rest of the accused, a spokesman added.
