Three Accused Of Raping Transgender Arrested

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Three accused of raping transgender arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The district police have arrested three criminals involved in rapping a transgender here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, accused Usman, Mujtaba and Yasir invited a transgender at home on the pretext of a birthday party and raped him.

Spokesman informed that police immediately registered a case on application by the victim and arrested the three accused from the airport police station area.

The medical procedure of the affected transgender has been done and all legal requirements would be fulfilled to punish the accused, he said.

SP Potohar also appreciated the police action against the culprits and instructed to take further strict measures in this regard.

