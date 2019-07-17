Three accused remand extended in money laundering scam

An accountability court (AC) Tuesday extended the physical remand of three accused of the mega money laundering scam till July 24 and directed the National Accountability Court (NAB) to process their applications for plea bargain early

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ):An accountability court (AC) Tuesday extended the physical remand of three accused of the mega money laundering scam till July 24 and directed the National Accountability Court (NAB) to process their applications for plea bargain early.

Accused including Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company's Khursheed Anwar Jamali and officials of private companies Syed Arif Ali and Syed Asif Mehmood were produced before Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

At the outset of hearing, the court asked the NAB's investigation officer regarding the plea bargain applications submitted by the three accused to the NAB chairman.

The NAB prosecutor said the requests of the accused were under process as the court would be informed of any decision taken on them.

The court directed the NAB officials to produce the accused again on next date of hearing and adjourned the case.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the physical remand of another accused Ali Akber Abru in the fake bank accounts case.

NAB produced the accused before the court and requested for his further physical remand time which was allowed by the judge.

Accused Abru pleaded before the court that the department had found nothing wrong against him.

The judge asked the NAB officials to conclude his investigation till July 23, as the court was extending his remand last time.