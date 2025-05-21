Three accused sentenced to life imprisonment in kidnapping for ransom case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Multan has sentenced three accused to life imprisonment in a kidnapping for ransom case after the charges were proven during trial proceedings

District and Sessions Judge Zulfiqar Ali announced the verdict following the completion of the trial. The court awarded life imprisonment to Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Ilyas, and Nadeem Abbas for their involvement in the abduction of Sajid Raza, son of Muhammad Ali, in 2024.

District and Sessions Judge Zulfiqar Ali announced the verdict following the completion of the trial. The court awarded life imprisonment to Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Ilyas, and Nadeem Abbas for their involvement in the abduction of Sajid Raza, son of Muhammad Ali, in 2024.

According to case details, the accused kidnapped Sajid Raza from near Bahawalpur Bypass in the jurisdiction of Mumtazabad Police Station with the intention of extorting ransom.

The incident was registered under FIR No. 3118/24 under Sections 365, 365A, 382, and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Inspector Shaukat Hayat of Mumtazabad Police Station led the investigation and submitted a comprehensive challan based on strong evidence. Following the proceedings, the court found the accused guilty and handed down the sentence.

In recognition of his diligent and evidence-based investigation, Inspector Shaukat Hayat was awarded a Letter of Appreciation by the Prosecution Branch.