Three Accused Submit Requests For Plea Bargain: Court Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:28 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Investigation Officer in fake accounts case Thursday informed an Accountability Court (AC) that three accused had submitted applications for plea bargain and expressed will to return the looted money.

The three accused include Chairman of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company and Consultant and Director of Nooriabad Power Company Khursheed Jamali, CEO M/S Technomen Kinetic Pvt Ltd Syed Asif Mahmood, Director Nooriabad Power Company Syed Arif Ali had submitted applications to the NAB in this regard.

On query of Judge Muhammad Bashir regarding applications' status, NAB IO pleaded that the request of the accused persons were under process with the department.

He stated that it would take some more days as the department had to view all aspects of the requests.

The court asked the NAB officials to conclude the process till next date of hearing and produce the accused again on July 16.

It may be mentioned here that the three accused with connivance of each other were found involved in misappropriation and money laundering and caused US $ 16 million loss to the national exchequer.

The NAB Rawalpindi had arrested the three accused in case of inquiry against the holders of public office, legal persons and others in Fake Bank Accounts Scam regarding extending illegal favour to M/S Technomen Kinetic Pvt Ltd and others in projects of Sindh Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh transmission and dispatch Company (STDC).

