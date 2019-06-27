Three accused submits acquittal applications in fake accounts case

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till July 8, to submit reply against acquittal applications of three co-accused of Asif Zardari in fake accounts case including Nimar Majeed, Zulkarnain Majeed and Ali Kamal Majeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till July 8, to submit reply against acquittal applications of three co-accused of Asif Zardari in fake accounts case including Nimar Majeed, Zulkarnain Majeed and Ali Kamal Majeed.

The NAB officials produced former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and other accused before AC-I Judge Arshad Malik, hearing the NAB reference.

During the hearing, Asif Zardari arrived at court rostrum and pleaded that the accused persons shouldn't be handcuffed as it was a white-collar crime. The accused were not dacoits, rather they hailed from educated families, he said and prayed the court to order NAB for removal of handcuffs.

On a query about production of Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed, Zardari argued that only 30 percent heart of the accused was working, adding that NAB had arrested him from hospital a day before but again left him there due to his health condition.

He said that the NAB, however, arrested Anwar Majeed's son Abdul Ghani Majeed.

During hearing, the three accused including Nimar Majeed Zulkarnain Majeed and Ali Kamal Majeed submitted their acquittal applications to the trial court.

At this, the judge remarked that the accused should have waited sometime to file such applications.

The counsel for accused argued that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also stated in its order that his clients had no connection with fake accounts scam.

Accused Abdul Ghani Majeed also submitted a request to the court seeking medical facilities during NAB custody.

At this, the judge remarked that why not NAB office be converted into hospital. The accused usually become sick after the arrests, he said.

Asif Zardari said that they were not such weak persons, adding that he had faced 13-year imprisonment but nothing happened to him.

Meanwhile, the counsel for two accused Hussain Lawai and Tahir Raza expressed objection on non-production of his clients. He stated that the two accused were sick and their legal team and families were not being allowed to see them.

At this, the NAB officials produced the medical report of the accused persons before the court.