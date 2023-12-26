Open Menu

Three Adults Killed While Filming Video On Motorbike

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Three adults killed while filming video on motorbike

Three adults were reportedly killed on Tuesday while filming a video on a motorbike in the Sheikhupura district of Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Three adults were reportedly killed on Tuesday while filming a video on a motorbike in the Sheikhupura district of Punjab.

According to police, the motorcycle collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction due to distraction, resulting in the killing of three youngsters.

The deceased identified as Anas, Rizwan, and Mubeen, residents of Khanqah Dogran city in Safdarabad Tehsil were filming a video for popular social-media video sharing form TikTok.

