Three AETOs Promoted To BS-17

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Three Assistant Excise and Taxation Officers (AETOs) of Rawalpindi, Excise and Taxation Office have been promoted to BS-17 and made Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs).

Three Assistant Excise and Taxation Officers (AETOs) of Rawalpindi, Excise and Taxation Office have been promoted to BS-17 and made Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs).

AETOs Rawalpindi Shehzad Sohail Afzal, Gular Sher Khan and Zafar Ishaq have been promoted.

According to the notification issued by Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, Punjab, on the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee, Shehzad Sohail Afzal, Gular Sher Khan and Zafar Iqbal have been promoted in BS-17.

A total of 21 officers of the department across Punjab have been promoted in BS-17.

