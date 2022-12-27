Three Afghan drug smugglers arrested at Torkham

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday recovered a big consignment of narcotics at Torkham Border and arrested three Afghan nationals for bringing the contraband into Pakistan.

The ANF spokesman told media at Torkham Border that during a search operation at the border, 36.

5 kg ice drug, 8.58kg suspected substance and 7 kg heroin were recovered from three Afghan national smugglers.

The Afghan smugglers and narcotics were taken into custody and cases were registered against the drug smugglers.