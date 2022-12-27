UrduPoint.com

Three Afghan Drug Smugglers Arrested At Torkham

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Three Afghan drug smugglers arrested at Torkham

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday recovered a big consignment of narcotics at Torkham Border and arrested three Afghan nationals for bringing the contraband into Pakistan.

The ANF spokesman told media at Torkham Border that during a search operation at the border, 36.

5 kg ice drug, 8.58kg suspected substance and 7 kg heroin were recovered from three Afghan national smugglers.

The Afghan smugglers and narcotics were taken into custody and cases were registered against the drug smugglers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Border Media From

Recent Stories

ICRC, Big Heart Foundation sign grant agreement fo ..

ICRC, Big Heart Foundation sign grant agreement for healthcare in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 AI Office in collaboration with ADCB discuss AI an ..

AI Office in collaboration with ADCB discuss AI and Blockchain future in banking

42 minutes ago
 UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.