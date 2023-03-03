Three Afghans Arrested Under 14 Foreign Act
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 12:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Three Afghan nationals were arrested by city police after the registration of cases against them under the 14 foreign act.
According to police, Afghan nationals Muhammad Ismail, Jan Agha and Ibrahim were arrested after they failed to provide valid visas and other travelling documents.
The Chamakani police station registered cases against them.