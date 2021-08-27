UrduPoint.com

Three Afghans Killed After Pakistani Forces Open Fire Near Border - Source

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 02:22 PM

Pakistani forces opened fire at a group of Afghans who attempted to illegally cross the border near the Tokham checkpoint in north-western Pakistan, a source in the Taliban (banned in Russia) told Sputnik, adding that three Afghans were killed and five more injured during the incident

According to the source, Pakistani soldiers opened fires after 10 Afghans crossed the border via a dirt road near the checkpoint.

Bodies of the killed Afghans still lie near the checkpoint, the source added.

