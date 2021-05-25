Three airline companies approached CAA to start domestic operations: NA told

Parliamentary Secretary for Aviation Division Jamil Ahmed Khan on Monday apprised the National Assembly that three new airline companies have approached Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to start domestic flight operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Aviation Division Jamil Ahmed Khan on Monday apprised the National Assembly that three new airline companies have approached Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to start domestic flight operations.

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, the Parliamentary Secretary said M/s North Air has been issued Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration (Passenger & Cargo) license. Presently, the company was in process to acquire Air Operating Certificate (AOC) from CAA, he said.

He said M/s Fly Jinnah Services Regular Public Transport (RPT) License case has been submitted to the Federal Cabinet for approval. The company would induct A-320 airbus and would start operations after obtaining AOC from CAA.

Similarly, he said M/s Q Airways has also applied for RPT license. The case has been referred to Ministry of Interior for security clearance. He said both North Air and Fly Jinnah were Pakistani origin companies.

To another question, Jamil Khan told that total deficit of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) till January, 2019 was Rs 435,475 million.

He said losses of PIA were gradually curtailed owing to various measures. Sharing the details, he said that PIA suffered Rs 47 billion in 2019 and Rs 33 billion in 2020 which was reduced to Rs 7 billion in 2021.

He said all international routes going in losses were closed besides introducing Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) to control the losses. About 2000 employees have applied for VSS programme, he added and said that around 15 ticketing and reservation offices were also closed to contain the losses.

To a supplementary question, Jamil Khan said that both Hyderabad and Nawab Shah Airports were fully functional. However, commercial flights for Hyderabad Airport have been closed after completion of the Motorway, he told.

To a separate query, the Parliamentary Secretary said the alleged corrupt practices with regard to construction and make of New Islamabad Airport were currently under investigation with NAB and FIA. The outcome of inquiries was pending, he said.