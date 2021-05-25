UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Airline Companies Approached CAA To Start Domestic Operations: NA Told

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:01 AM

Three airline companies approached CAA to start domestic operations: NA told

Parliamentary Secretary for Aviation Division Jamil Ahmed Khan on Monday apprised the National Assembly that three new airline companies have approached Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to start domestic flight operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Aviation Division Jamil Ahmed Khan on Monday apprised the National Assembly that three new airline companies have approached Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to start domestic flight operations.

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, the Parliamentary Secretary said M/s North Air has been issued Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration (Passenger & Cargo) license. Presently, the company was in process to acquire Air Operating Certificate (AOC) from CAA, he said.

He said M/s Fly Jinnah Services Regular Public Transport (RPT) License case has been submitted to the Federal Cabinet for approval. The company would induct A-320 airbus and would start operations after obtaining AOC from CAA.

Similarly, he said M/s Q Airways has also applied for RPT license. The case has been referred to Ministry of Interior for security clearance. He said both North Air and Fly Jinnah were Pakistani origin companies.

To another question, Jamil Khan told that total deficit of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) till January, 2019 was Rs 435,475 million.

He said losses of PIA were gradually curtailed owing to various measures. Sharing the details, he said that PIA suffered Rs 47 billion in 2019 and Rs 33 billion in 2020 which was reduced to Rs 7 billion in 2021.

He said all international routes going in losses were closed besides introducing Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) to control the losses. About 2000 employees have applied for VSS programme, he added and said that around 15 ticketing and reservation offices were also closed to contain the losses.

To a supplementary question, Jamil Khan said that both Hyderabad and Nawab Shah Airports were fully functional. However, commercial flights for Hyderabad Airport have been closed after completion of the Motorway, he told.

To a separate query, the Parliamentary Secretary said the alleged corrupt practices with regard to construction and make of New Islamabad Airport were currently under investigation with NAB and FIA. The outcome of inquiries was pending, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly National Accountability Bureau Motorway Company Hyderabad Federal Investigation Agency January 2019 2020 All From Cabinet PIA Billion Million Airport

Recent Stories

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

22 minutes ago

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

2 hours ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

3 hours ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.